Saraki pays off Mr Ibu’s medical expenses

By Nwafor Sunday

Former senate president, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki has cleared all the medical expenses of a popular ailing actor, Mr John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu.

Saraki did this through his foundation, ‘Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation’.

Mr Ibu had on Wednesday appealed to Nigerians to come to his aide, noting that he does not want his legs to be cut off, following an undisclosed ailment that has befallen him.

Reacting to his appeal, Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation, on Friday came to his rescue and settled all his medical bills.

Disclosing this on Twitter now X platform, the foundation opined: “The Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation is honoured to have extended support to Mr John Okafor also known as Mr. Ibu, a renowned comedic icon who has graced our screens and brought joy and laughter to countless homes over the past four decades.

“When we learned of his recent health challenges and the financial burdens associated with his medical treatment, we felt a deep sense of responsibility to assist in any way we could. We promptly paid off his entire medical expenses as of Wednesday.

“We encourage everyone who can to come forward and assist in any capacity, whether it’s through financial contributions, moral support, or prayers. “We wish him a swift and complete recovery.”

Recall that Nigeria music stars cum celebrities, Davido, P-Square and Tunde Ednut had promised to take care of Mr Ibu’s medical expenses.

Nigerians all over the world had begun to contribute money to support the ailing actor.