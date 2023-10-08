Sanwo-Olu orders demolition of Bombata, Jankara markets

…as Lagos issues 7-days quit notices to Dodan Barrack, Lekki’s squatters

….monarch, Oniru pledges more support for govt’s cleaner efforts

…sets to demolish over 30 illegal structures in Eti-Osa LGA

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the demolition of popular Bombata and Jankara Markets in Lagos Island as part of the on-going efforts to regenerate Lagos Island and deflooding project of the area.

Sanwo-Olu gave the directive on Sunday, while addressing the media during an inspection tour which started from Idumagbo Avenue through Ojo-Giwa, Jankara, Oroyinyin, Bombata, Pelewura and Ilubinrin of the state.

The state government is building a Pumping Station, six metres by 1.2 metres to convey flood water from Thomas and Idumagbo areas into the Lagoon.

Sanwo-Olu, who was accompanied by the state Commissioners for the Environment and Water Resources, Information and Strategy, Gbengaand Transportation, Tokunbo Wahab, Gbenga Omotoso and Oluwaseun Osiyemi, respectively, among other top government officials, urged residents to have a change of attitude towards the environment as his administration would not tolerate any form of abuse.

The governor, also announced that the Ministry of the Environment will start issuing abatement notices to traders and squatters, especially at Pelewura Market and work with the concessionaire and the Local Government to determine when the evacuation and demolition of the market will commence.

Sanwo-Olu said that the original contractor, Messrs Julius Berger, would also this week commence assessment of roads in Idumagbo, Ojo-Giwa, Oroyinyin, Adeniji Adele to Ebutte Ero for the review of the Phase two regeneration of the entire area.

Dodan Barracks, Lekki Phase 2 quit notices to squatters

Also, the state government, has issued a seven day ultimatum to Illegal squatters on drainage channels around Dodan Barracks, in Obalende area and Gedegede Community, both on Lagos Island to vacate or be forced out as the structures have been marked for demolition.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Wahab, gave the order at the weekend, during a separate inspection tour of some drainage facilities at Obalende area, Lekki Phase 2, in the Eti OSA Local Government Area, while leading state officials including the Special Adviser Environment Kunle Rotimi-Akodu, permanent secretaries, heads of agencies round drainages, environmental infractions around Dodan Barracks, Obalende, Lekki 2 and Iru Kingdom.

This came just as the Environment team received commendation from the Oniru of Iruland Oba Abdul-wasiu Lawal, who commended goverment’s efforts in ensuring a cleaner environment, expressing readiness to support government’s efforts, particularly in ensuring restoration of the greenery in the state.

The monarch, who spoke when the team paid him a courtesy visit, described the Environment team as “very resourceful” and gave kudos to Mr Governor for assembling some of the best for the environment.

Wahab, however, maintained that there was no going back on the decision of the state to enforce the law and reclaim the environment from all sorts of infractions that dot the landscape of the state.

“Without caring whose ox will be gored. To this particular end, some people in Gedegede Community in Lekki 2 have built on the canal path and narrowed the primary channel.

“It will result in flooding that will destroy other people assets. There is no looking back on this. My concern is why are people being so reckless in the cause of trying to grab land and make money at other people’s expense,” Wahab stated.

Speaking on what transpired at Dodan Barracks in Obalende, Wahab, said: “We had to check the canal and water path for waste water in the Barracks. Suprisingly, they have built to block the passage of water and as you know water must find its level.

“We have served the requisite notices that will lapse in seven days and we are going to have a meeting with the GOC and the commander because we have to do demolition to open up paths for the water to enter the primary channels,” he explained.

On Obalende, which the team also visited, Wahab said everywhere has been converted into motor parks. “The path created for Magregor Canal has also been blocked. So, for me, our assignment is very clear on Obalende also. We are going to serve them notices to leave so that the place can be properly done up. We used to have green there before and we will restore it.”

Speaking on Gedegede Community in Lekki Phase 2, he said the ministry received petitions about the unwholesome practice of some developers who have converted the right of way into land and has been fully built up exposing other property owners to dangers of loss of properties.

In his words: “People forget that the environment is the master of man. We received petitions that people are building on the canal, we came to verify and what we saw is not encouraging at all. From the beginning to the end, they have built on the canal”

“Virtually, all the houses on one particular side is always flooded as a result of their activities. We are going to serve them notices before we do demolition.

“The notices are for 7 days but for the building infractions on the other side, if you check, they have served them notices before so, demolition will start on Monday”the commissioner added.

Also speaking earlier, Oba Lawal, also requested a partnership with the state government to establish a green park in Iru Kingdom, stating that he has earmarked 15,000 square meters for the purpose.

According to the monarch: “We are all aware of climate change, and conversant with the importance of maintaining a clean environment. We also know that Lagosians need regular advise, so the government should continue on this. Regular engagement of stakeholders is key because when you leave things for too long, it becomes an habit. When you keep at this enforcement regularly, it will be in the people’s consciousness that it’s important to keep our environment clean.

“And as traditional rulers, community leaders, we will continue to support the Lagos State government in its pursuit for a livable environment. I know the environment family has the passion and capacity to do the right for Lagosians and they will deliver.

“I have also discussed with the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK) on the possibility of establishing green parks within the metropolis because I understand the importance of having a green environment and I have about 15,000 square meters that can be turned from a space to a place. We need to do more.”

Oba Lawal therefore, called for a sustenance of the inspection tours which would help keep criminals at bay and give government a first hand experience of what is happening round the state.

The Special Adviser on Environment, Rotimi-Akodu speaking, said it was regrettable that most business owners and companies were non challant in cleaning their drainages and illegal waste disposal adding that they commit the offence and leave the infractions waiting on the Government to undertake the tasks of cleaning.

He charged residents to compliment the all year round cleaning of all primary and secondary channels by cleaning the tertiary drains at their frontage of their homes and Business places regularly.

Also on the entourage were: the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Gaji Omobolaji and his Counterpart in the Office of Drainage Services Engr. Lekan Shodeinde, Managing director, Lagos Waste Management Authority, Dr Muyiwa Gbedegesin, General manager, Lagos State Parks and Garden Agency, Mrs Toun Popoola among other directors.

Encroachment

In a similar development, the state Government, through the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, has concluded plans to demolish all marked illegal structures/shanties, numbering over 30, at Ogombo, in Eti-Osa Local Goverment Area, LG.A, of the state.

General Manager, LASBCA, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, disclosed this at the weekend, while addressing the media.

Oki said the measure has become necessary in a bid to sanitize and propel compliance in the built industry in compliance with the state building regulations.

He also stated that most of the illegal structures/shanties in the area were mostly built on government land by owners who acquired land illegally with total disregard to the state building codes.

The General Manager recalled that the issue of illegal construction on government land in Ogombo area started several years ago despite efforts by relevant government agencies to dislodge and dissuade the illegal occupants on the land without success.

According to Oki, “This issue has been going on around Ogombo, Eti-Osa area of the state in the last five years, and I have been on it for one and a half year. Hence, we are doing the needful by removing the illegal structures because the government must perform its duty.”

He also explained that prior to the demolition of any illegal structure/shanty, all necessary Statutory Notices must be served to the owners or developers of such properties, ranging from, Contravention, Stop-Work, Quit and Demolition Notices.

Oki who lamented the rate of illegal sales of government lands by Land-Grabbers to owners/developers without proper documentation and disregard to State Building Codes, urged the building publics to always embark on proper and relevant checks in order to know lands that are free for building construction in the state.

“Due diligence must be followed when acquiring land for building construction in the State because the government will henceforth remove buildings that are built on illegally acquired government lands,” he added.