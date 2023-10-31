Sanction Lokpobiri for alleged hobnobbing with Diri, APC group urges Tinubu, Ganduje

Lokpobiri

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

THE Movement for Good Leadership and Governance of Bayelsa State All Progressives Congress, APC, has urged President Bola Tinubu and national Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje to sanction the Minister of State Petroleum (Oil), Mr Heineken Lokpobiri for hobnobbing with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate Governor Senator Douye Diri , alleging the minister’s anti-party activities are hurting the chances of the APC.

The group noted that it is worrisome that barely two weeks to the governorship elections, nothing has been seen or heard about Lokpobiri’s contributions to the

election of Chief Timipre Sylva, pointing out that the Minister has not attended any stakeholders meeting in the state, neither has he attended any of APC campaigns even when the campaign train went to Ekeremor his Local Government.

The group in a petition to President Tinubu and Ganduje, by its president Dr. Ebipade Godknows and Secretary Mrs Evelyn Dogood, alleged that Lokpobiri’s consistent visit to Bayelsa Government House and frequent meetings with Governor Diri is worrisome and he needs to be called to order.

The group said: “The Bayelsa APC Progressive Movement for Good Leadership and Governance, a pro APC support group in Bayelsa State has raised alarm about the anti APC activities of the Minister of Petroleum Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri in Bayelsa and the danger it poses to the party especially the upcoming governorship election in Bayelsa state.

“Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri has not attended any stakeholders meeting in the state even at this critical moments of going into elections, he has not also attended any of our campaigns even when the Campaign train went to Ekeremor his Local Government, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri refused to attend but has ample time to meet with Gov. Diri and even facilitate Diri’s visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri’s core supporters in Bayelsa State are openly campaigning for the PDP and their candidates for the November 11, 2023 election. We see this as a great danger for the APC in Bayelsa state and are calling on Mr. President and the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje to quickly intervene and call Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri to order.

“We write this letter in good faith because we are committed members of the APC and we want our party to occupy the Bayelsa State Government House this time around.”