Jadon Sancho’s Man United exit looms as club leave him out of squad photo

By Enitan Abdultawab

Jadon Sancho has been noticeably omitted from Manchester United’s official squad photo for the ongoing season.

The United players gathered for their first in-person squad photo session since the 2014-15 season, yet Jadon Sancho, who has been isolated from the group, was conspicuously absent during the shoot at their Carrington training facility.

This event occurred approximately three weeks ago, and for the past five weeks, the 23-year-old Jadon Sancho has been engaged in separate training sessions away from his Manchester United teammates.

The isolation followed a Twitter post in which he accused manager Erik ten Hag of dishonesty regarding his performance which the former Ajax man alleged to have made him omit Sancho from the squad list that lost to Arsenal at the Emirates on the 3rd of September.

Even though the English international has been training privately and separately at the Carrington training facility, it seems that he might not have a shot into the first team ever again.

The English international also does not seem inclined to offering an apology publicly even though he had deleted the tweet from his page.

A January window move is possible with a handful of clubs interested in the former Borussia Dortmund man.