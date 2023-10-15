Salaries, Promotion: NARSDA employee alleges victimisation

*She’s not truthful, says agency

An employee of the National Space Research and Development Agency, NARSDA, Louisa Azolibe, has cried out over what she called unpaid salaries, refusal to sit for promotion exams, denial of promotions and other grievances at the Centre for Basic Space Science at Eburimiri in Nsukka, Enugu State.

In a petition to the Director-General, DG, of NARSDA, Dr Halilu Shaba Ahmad, the employee alleged that despite salaries being reflected in pay slips, the correct amount was not paid into her bank account.

She claimed to have received as little as N20, 000 or N10, 000 while her pay slip showed significantly higher amounts.

Azolibe said: “My requests for promotion and the opportunity to take promotion exams have been consistently denied by my boss, Dr. Okere, a superior at NARSDA. My script for the promotion exam in 2019 was forcefully collected, thus preventing me from taking the test.

“My request for official transfer to a different location, Uburu, Abakiliki, Ebonyi State was rejected without formal communication. It is unbelievable that all these while I have been allowed to be documented at Uburu, Abakiliki, Ebonyi state.

“All efforts to be documented at the office failed and no letter of rejection was issued to me by the director, Engineer Akachukwu.

“Be it, as it may be, I hereby write for justice to be done about my predicament. I am, therefore, appealing for urgent attention.”

Following the letter of complaint, Vanguard approached the agency for a response.

A Special Assistant to the Director-General, who didn’t want his name to be mentioned acknowledged the receipt of the letter from Azolibe and affirmed that the management is currently looking into the matter.