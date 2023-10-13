Sack: FG wades in as ASSBIFI gives bank 21-day deadline

Lalong

By Victor AhiumYoung

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Labour and Employment, has wadded into the industrial dispute between the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions, ASSBIFI, by the Management of Heritage Bank Plc., over the alleged unprocedural sack of members without entitlements.

This came as the association gave the bank a 21-day ultimatum to meet with it and resolve the issue, or face unpleasant industrial actions, saying it believes the ultimatum is enough time for Heritage Bank to review its position and settle this matter amicably.

ASSBIFI has accused Heritage Bank of disengaging over 30 of its members including a Principal National Officer in May, 2023 without due process, condemning the action and describing it as an outright violation of Section 20 of the Labour Act of 2004, the ASSBIFI Industry Wide Collective Agreement, and the ILO Convention 158 on Termination of Employment.

The Association in a statement by its Assistant General Secretary, ASG, Orgamizing and Protocol,

Babatunde Ige, yesterday, among others, said “Following the termination of employments of over thirty Members of the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institution (ASSBIFI) by Management of Heritage Bank PLC without consultation or negotiations with ASSBIFI, the representatives of the workers as provided by Section 20 of the Labour Act, 2004, the sectoral Collective Agreement and other global Labour best practices and standards, among other ASSBIFI alerted the general public of the exploitations, intimidation, oppression, deprivation and other forms of unfair labour practices being perpetrated by the management of Heritage Bank PLC on innocent and vulnerable Nigerian workers.

“The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment in its powers under the Trade Union Act, intervened and invited ASSBIFI and Management of Heritage Bank PLC to a meeting on Thursday 12th October, 2023 (yesterday) to resolve the matter.

“Based on the intervention of the Minister of Labour and Employment, ASSBIFI hereby release the following statements. In line with the non-adversarial and social dialogue policies of ASSBIFI and respect for the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, our planned actions were suspended to honour the intervention, and afford the management an opportunity to amicably resolve the matter.

ASSBIFI attended the meeting scheduled for Thursday 12th October, 2023. The management of Heritage Bank PLC in their characteristic and attitude to workers affairs failed to attend, requesting a reschedule of the meeting for no justifiable reasons. In recognition of laid-down rules and regulation, and respect for the Ministry of Labour and Employment, FMLE, the Leadership of ASSBIFI has agreed to honour and attend the rescheduled conciliation meeting”.