S-Court verdict: Rally round Tinubu, Onuigbo counsels Nigerians

By Ben Ngwakwe Gombe

Nigerians from far and near have congratulated President Bola Tinubu on victory at the Supreme Court.

Among the Nigerians is (Sir) Sam Onuigbo, the representative Member from South East in the Governing Board of the North East Development Commission.

The former Rep member who congratulated His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, on his victory at the Supreme Court, on Thursday, October 26, 2023, said that it is now time to work for Nigerians without court challenges.

Speaking to the reporter on the phone, sir Onuigbo said the affirmation of his electoral victory by Justice John I. Okoro-led panel of the Supreme Court brings to an end the entire electoral process of the 2023 Presidential election.

“Now that the Supreme Court has affirmed Mr President’s electoral victory, I respectfully urge all Nigerians, irrespective of party or ideological differences, to rally around him as he continues the implementation of his progressive and unique vision of a great Nigeria.

“This vision is one born out of championing competence and laying a solid foundation for a prosperous country where everyone stands a chance to achieve his/her dreams”.

“With President Tinubu at the helm, there is indeed renewed hope for a better Nigeria and so, we must all support him for the good of our beloved country”, he said