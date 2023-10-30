S-Court verdict: ‘It’s time to unite for good governance’

By Clifford Ndujihe

WITH the Supreme Court’s affirmation of President Bola Tinubu’s election, a group, the PVC Initiative for Good Governance Diaspora, PIGGD, has urged all stakeholders to join hands to ensure good governance in the country.

The apex court, last Thursday, dismissed the appeals filed by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP; and Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, challenging the September 6 verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, affirming Tinubu’s election.

“This is the time for a new beginning or journey. President Tinubu is the unopposed driver and he has everything it takes to drive this country to a better place. Opposition struggle has come to an end, Nigerians must come together for our common goal,” the group said in a statement by its Spokesman, Mr. Wisdom Opara.

“We, the PVC Initiative for Good Governance Diaspora appreciate the healthy competition and the way the opposition went about their grievances, meeting the courts in our land for redress and we appreciate the peace that followed the legal battles.

“The court has discharged its constitutional duty and reached unanimous decision, while it’s not easy for opposition, we urge them to swallow the decision of the court with a pinch of salt and understand the President would not rule forever, next four years is another window. Now is the time for collective service to our country.

“There comes a time patriotism should live above politics, now is the time to pursue bi-partisan agenda and move our country forward.”