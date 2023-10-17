Russia warns Israel against ground offensive in Gaza

Russia has warned Israel against a ground offensive against the Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in comments reported by Russian state media, said on Tuesday that there was a threat of an expansion of the conflict in the Middle East.

The threat will be a terrible consequence for the entire region and with a greater humanitarian catastrophe.

According to NAN, Peskov was speaking in Beijing, where President Vladimir Putin is making a two-day visit.

The Kremlin says that Putin intends to discuss the situation in the Middle East with China’s party and state leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum.

Putin himself spoke on the phone with several leaders in the Middle East on Monday, including Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The Kremlin chief, who was waging a destructive war against Ukraine, called for a ceasefire to protect civilians.

Peskov once again confirmed that Abbas is expected to visit Moscow, though no date has been set.

Russia advocated the creation of an independent Palestinian state while supporting security guarantees for Israel, NAN said.

The people of Israel must live in peace; Peskov stressed, but said the most important task now is to end the war in the Middle East.