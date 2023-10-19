Russia sends food supplies to Gaza as Israel-Hamas war escalates

Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin

Russia has announced that it will deliver 27 tons of humanitarian aid to the people of the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict in the region.

A statement by Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry on Telegram made this known early Thursday morning, according to Anadolu Agency.

“The assistance was organized at the direction of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and on behalf of the Government of the Russian Federation,” the statement said.

The statement said that a special aircraft took off from Moscow in the direction of the El-Arish airport in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, carrying flour, sugar, rice, and pasta.

“Russian humanitarian aid will be handed over to representatives of the Egyptian Red Crescent Society for delivery to the Gaza Strip,” the statement added.

Gaza is currently experiencing a dire humanitarian crisis with no electricity, while water, food, fuel, and medical supplies are running out.

The conflict began on October 7 when the Palestinian Hamas group initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air.

It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire to ease the “epic human suffering.”

At least 3,478 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, while more than 1,400 Israelis have been killed since the start of the operation.​​​​​​​