Rozy’s inspiring gospel single set to lift spirits worldwide

An endowed gospel singer, popularly known as Rozy is on the verge of releasing her latest soul-stirring gospel single. Her musical path began at seven or eight years old when she joined the Foursquare Children’s Choir.

Following her passion for music and divine inspiration that guided her every step her remarkable journey after passing through various choirs culminating in her role with the Royalty Choir in Christ Embassy, which enabled her to gravitate into gospel music in 2007.

Rozy’s upcoming single has a profound and touching story behind it, drawing from true-life experiences and combined with elements of Spanish music. Her inspiration flows directly from her moments in the presence of God, where songs emerge effortlessly, often spontaneously recorded on her phone.

Her journey has not been without its challenges, but Rozy’s unwavering faith and passion have only made her stronger. She believes in the power of gospel music to convey strong messages of hope and faith, a belief she shares with the One who inspires her songs.

To support the release of her new single, Rozy is determined to use every avenue from social media to radio, television and interviews to share her message of spiritual inspiration. She has an exciting video for ‘Moni Oluwa’ set to debut soon, bringing her music to an even wider audience.

In a world where secular music often takes the spotlight, Rozy aims to bridge the gap with powerful gospel hits like Who Is on the Lord’s Side in collaboration with Isaiah Samson.

Rozy’s mission as a gospel artist is clear: to impart life spiritually and physically, echoing the impactful influence of gospel legends like Sinach and CeCe Winans.

Her new gospel single will be released soon as she continues to inspire and uplift spirits through the power of her music.

As a gifted gospel singer with a passion for music that has guided her from the early years of her involvement with choirs to a flourishing career in the gospel music industry, her music has become a powerful blend of inspiration and spirituality, touching the hearts of her listeners worldwide.

The impact of Rozy’s music is undeniable, with stories of individuals touched by her songs and even bringing tears to the eyes of those who listen.