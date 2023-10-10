Rotary Clubs Partner With Delta Govt On Rabies Sensitization Campaign

By Paul Olayemi

The Rotary Clubs of Sapele Urban, Gateway and Metropolitan have kicked off a rabies sensitization and vaccination drive in collaboration with the Delta State Ministry of Agriculture and Veterinary Services.

The one-day event held at the Sapele Local Government secretariat in Sapele Delta State, saw health experts raise awareness on the dangers posed by the rabies virus and measures to prevent its spread. Speaking at the occasion, president of Rotary Club of Sapele Urban, Rotarian Adanma Eguvwebere said the campaign aligns with Rotary International’s focus on disease prevention and treatment for the 2023/24 fiscal year.

She thanked the state government for its consistent efforts in rabies vaccination over the years but noted that more still needs to be done. “We cannot do it alone, our role is to create awareness so people take their pets for regular vaccination”, she stated.

Veterinary officials from Sapele and Oghara including Dr Igharha, Dr Chinedu, Dr Ogah and Dr Oghaghamovma educated participants on rabies symptoms and urged prompt medical attention for infected animals to curb human transmissions.

They emphasized that rabies can be totally prevented through vaccination and encouraged pet owners to utilize nearby veterinary clinics.

The event saw representatives of the District Governor 9141 Assistant Governor Zone 8, Rotarian Happy Mene, Assistant Governor Zone 10 Rotarian Julius Eguvwebere,

commending the organizers for the successful sensitization, adding that such collaborations will boost rabies education at the grassroots.

President of Rotary Club of Sapele Metropolitan, Joseph Omhonria who was also present expressed satisfaction with the turnout and pledged Rotary’s continued support in vaccinating dogs across residential areas.

In his remarks, Rotarian Aghwana President Rotary Club of Sapele Gateway thanked partner organizations for their efforts in safeguarding public health.

The sensitization campaign achieved its goal of raising rabies awareness amongst pet owners in Sapele. Rotary Clubs will sustain engagement with the Delta State Government to actualize rabies-free communities through vaccination drives.