Rotary Clubs in Sapele mark World Polio Day with sensitization, medical outreach

By Paul Olayemi

The Rotary Clubs in District 9141 Sapele Zone joined the rest of the world to celebrate the World Polio Day and Rotary Family Health Day on October 24, 2023. The Rotarians organized a polio awareness walk and a free medical outreach in Sapele, Delta State, to educate the public and provide health services to the people.

The polio awareness walk was led by the district governor of Rotary District 9141, who was represented by the assistant governor of Zone 10, Rtn Julius Eguvwebere. The Rotarians, Rotaractors and Rotarates of Rotary Clubs of Sapele Urban, Gateway, Metropolitan, GRA and Rotary Club of Sapele City Center marched on the major roads and the main market in Sapele, carrying placards with messages such as “Kick Polio Out”, “Immunization is Free”, and “Get Your Child Immunized with Free Vaccination”. They also distributed flyers and spoke to the people about the dangers and prevention of polio, a deadly disease that causes paralysis in children.

The Rotarians also visited the Central Hospital Sapele and Sapele Urban Health Center, where they vaccinated children below five years against polio. The hospital matron, Omoruwa Vivian, commended Rotary Club International for its humanitarian gesture and said that Rotary had renovated the primary health center at the immunization unit and provided work materials. She encouraged parents to take advantage of the opportunity and get their children vaccinated.

The free medical outreach was held at Okirigwre Motor Park, where the Rotarians conducted a two-day screening on blood pressure, glucose, prostate, HIV and malaria. They also administered drugs to people with ailments and gave referral forms to those with serious cases. More than 100 children were vaccinated and more than 300 people were attended to during the free medical outreach.

The district governor of Rotary District 9141 said that Rotary had been on the frontline of eradicating polio at zero level and decided to bring succor to the people with their service. He urged parents to always utilize such opportunity provided by Rotary clubs and said that Rotary would continue with its humanitarian service.

The presidents of the Rotary clubs in Sapele Zone also spoke to newsmen during the exercise and expressed their satisfaction with the turnout and response of the people. They said that Rotary was committed to serving humanity and making a positive difference in the world.

The World Polio Day is an annual event that commemorates the birth of Jonas Salk, who led the first team to develop a vaccine against poliomyelitis. The event is aimed at raising awareness and funds for polio eradication efforts. Rotary International is a global partner in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), which has reduced polio cases by 99.9% since its launch in 1988.