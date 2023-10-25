Rotary Club donates mosquito nets, malaria drugs, others to FCT residents

By Fortune Eromosele

The Rotary Club Abuja Capital, on Thursday, distributed mosquito nets, malaria drugs, condoms, etc. to residents of the Dawaki community, Abuja.

The residents also benefited from the several health services provided by the club.

The services were Polio Immunization; Malaria Testing/Treatment; HIV Testing and Counseling; Glucose Screening; Deworming of Children; Family Planning Counseling; Covid 19 Awareness and Hypertension Screening.

Briefing journalists on the sidelines of the event, Adeuja Oluwasogo, President of the club, said it was organized in commemoration of the Rotary Family Health Day 2023.

“After distributing the items to the residents, we will educate and also check on them from time to time to ensure that they make judicious use of the items,” Oluwasogo said.

Ikani Joshua, the club’s Director of Project and Services, said: “We are following the calendar of the Rotary year. After this programme, we intend to carry out a scholarship project in the community primary school in Dawaki. We also plan to rehabilitate the school within this Rotary year.”

Joshua said the club would empower the youths of the community to be self-dependent.

“During the Economic Business Day, we intend to empower youths of the community to start up small-scale businesses. We would monitor them to ensure they are successful,” he said.