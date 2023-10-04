Ronaldo wins 2nd consecutive, 3rd overall Saudi Player of the Month Award

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Saudi Player of the Month award for the second time in a row, and for the third time after a stunning start to his season with Al Nassr.

Ronaldo’s stellar performances have led Al Nassr to move to fourth place in the Saudi Pro League, after winning six consecutive matches.

Ronaldo has now won a total of 14 Player of the Month awards during his illustrious career.

He has won 14 POTM awards across four different leagues: 6 in the Premier League, 3 in La Liga, 2 in Serie A, and 3 in the Saudi Pro League.

The Portuguese star scored five goals and provided two assists in August to win the Saudi Player of the month award.

He also won it in February, shortly after joining Al-Nassr, which means he has now won the award three times.

Ronaldo now has 23 goals in the Saudi Pro League and seven assists; which means a total of 30 goal involvements in 23 games.

Overall, in the 2023/24 season, Ronaldo has scored 10 goals in the Saudi Pro League in seven appearances, making him the top scorer.

Before the start of the season, Ronaldo led Al-Nassr to win the Arab Club Champions Cup, his first trophy with the club.

He scored six goals in the competition to win the Golden Boot.