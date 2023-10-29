Rofiat, Adegoke win top prizes at maiden John Hetts tourney

From left: Gabriel Olufunmilayo, 1st runner-up, men; Favour Utukpe, 1st runner-up, women; Onaopemipo Adegoke, winner men’s category, and Rofiat Abudulazeez, winner, women’s category.

The finals of the maiden John Hetts Sports Foundation (JHSF) on Saturday saw Onaopemipo Adegoke and Rofiat Abudulazeez winning in the male and female categories, reminding spectators why they are Nigeria’s number-one ranked players.

The tournament, which served off October 25 to Oct. 28 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, had the players playing the best of five games.

In the women’s final, Abudulazeez defeated Favour Utukpe 11-4 11-7 9-11 11-2, an aggregate of 3-1.

Utukpe said she hadn’t played in any final for the last two years because she took a break from squash.

“I think I did perform fairly, for someone that hasn’t been in any final in or any major tournament.

“I stayed away from squash for months, the fact that Rofiat won wasn’t surprising; there would have been an uproar if I did.

“I think I’m gradually beginning to get my groove back on, I just need to train more and restrategise and keep doing what I enjoy doing,” she said.

Abudulazeez, who’s birthday was Oct. 27, described the win as the perfect birthday gift she could ever wish for.

“This tournament wasn’t easy, everyone played at their optimum best.

“But I’m glad I won this final, it a well deserved birthday gift if I dare say so myself. Favour was great today irrespective of who won,” she said.

In the male final, Gabriel Olufunmilayo gave Adegoke a tough start as he led by 2-0 in the first two sets in the best of five games.

Adegoke retraced his steps and won the last two matches; at that point who ever took a bet on either of the players would have been confused because no one could predict who would win the last set.

Due to tiredness, Olufunmilayo could not finish the match as the last set was retired at 77 minutes.

Olufunmilayo got the medical aid needed as Adegoke reaffirmed his supremacy as the number one ranked male player, winning 11-8 11-8 3-11 8-11 11-11.

Adegoke told NAN that this was probably his toughest final, which drained him physically and mentally.

“I lost the first two sets, I had to talk myself back into the game, that took a lot from me mentally and physically. Gabriel is a fantastic player.

“The match could have gone either way, I’m glad I won,” he said.

Sola Adekunle, the Chairman Yellow Dot Squash Club told NAN that he was happy with the turnout of players and squash enthusiasts.

“You can see the smile on my face, this has to be one of the toughest finals. It was so unpredictable, we were all on the edge not knowing who would win.

“This is commendable, we thank our players for giving us a great show.

“I’d also seize this opportunity to appeal to squash enthusiasts to please continue to support these talented young players,” he said.

Wasiu Bello, the Tournament Director who spoke on behalf of the sponsors, said the sponsors were satisfied with the outcome of the tournament.

“They’re impressed, and I’m sure that getting them to commit to the second edition won’t be difficult. The skills displayed here today are Olympic standard if I dare say so.

“I’d like to thank our sponsors, God almighty bless and prosper their ways, the Professional Squash Players Association of Nigeria is grateful and we hope that more sponsors will come on board going forward,” he said.

NAN reports that the winners in both female and male categories went home with the same prize money: N400,000, while the second-placed players got N200,000, and N120,000 for the third and fourth-placed winners in both male and female categories.

The players who qualified for the quarter-final stage in both categories get N70,000; Round of 16, N30,000 and Round of 32, N20,000 each.

NAN reports that the Professional Squash Association and the World Squash Federation sanctioned the tournament. (NAN)