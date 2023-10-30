Rivers youths storm government house in solidarity with Fubara

By Daniel Abia, P/Harcourt

Thousands of youths from all parts of Rivers State mainly from the riverine area of the state on Monday stormed the government House in solidarity with Governor Siminalaye Fubara.

The youths stormed the Government House shortly after about 24 out of 32 members House presided over by the Speaker, Rt Hon Martin’s Amaewhule signed the impeachment notice on Governor Fubara.

It was also gathered that Governor Fubara was allegedly teargassed when he entered the Assembly to dismiss the alleged impeachment process on him.

Six lawmakers including the Leader of the House, Hon Edison Ehie who are Governor Fubara’s loyalists were suspended for alleged bombing of the Assembly on Sunday night.

Some of the youths who spoke with our reporter on grounds of anonymity vowed the make the state ungovernable if Fubara is impeached.