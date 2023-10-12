Rivers woman who poured hot groundnut oil on husband arrested 

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The woman who poured hot groundnut oil on her husband in Obite Community in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, Mrs Hope Nwala, has been arrested.

The suspect, Hope, had fled to an unknown destination after charring the skin of his husband, Mr Ekelediri Nwankwo Nwala.

It was gathered that a local vigilante in the area, Etche Secuity Peace and Advisory Committee, ESPAC, had smoked out the suspect and handed her over to the police.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, confirmed that the suspect has been arrested and is now in police custody.

Mr. Ekelediri had after the incident on Wednesday narrated that her wife carried out the act because he was complaining about the attitude of her woman’s sister who lives with them.

He said that when he brought N2000 and gave it to his sister-in-law and asked her to leave the house that his wife carried the hot oil on fire and poured it on him.

The victim said: “I had told my wife’s younger sister to leave my house because of the way she has started dressing and the way she occupy my matrimonial bed even when I am around.

“No young guy will tolerate such behaviour, but my wife has refused the younger sister from leaving the house. I also saw my wife alone with one tall black guy in the shop I rented for her, not that he is in for business.

“He followed my wife and sister here and there. Because of these I have her younger sisters N2000 transportation to go home so that I can actually understand what is going on in my house.

“But my wife got upset. She used boiled groundnut oil on me, then started hitting me with hammer.”