Rivers House Leader loyal to Fubara suspended as impeachment plot thickens

Rivers Assembly

By Daniel Abia, P/Harcourt

The crisis rocking the Rivers State government got messier on Monday as the state Assembly reportedly suspended the Leader of the House, Hon Edison Ehie and those loyal to the governor.

The session was presided over by the Speaker, Rt Hon Martins Amaewhule and attended by a good number of members

It was gathered that the explosion that occurred in the Assembly on Sunday night was alleged to have been a ploy to stop the lawmakers from gaining access to the Assembly on Monday.

As early as 7 am, some lawmakers made their way into the House and immediately commenced plenary where they all signed the impeachment notice on the governor.

Meanwhile, the entire Moscow Road leading to the Rivers State House of Assembly has been barricaded by armed policemen.