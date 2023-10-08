Rivers Govt to revolutionize agriculture as panacea for subsidy removal

Gov. Fubara

By Daniel Abia

In its effort to curb the harsh effect of the federal government’s subsidy removal, the Rivers state government said it was set to revolutionize the agriculture sector as one of the surest ways of ameliorating the difficulties associated with the fuel policy.

The state governor, Siminalayi Fubara assured that his administration was ready to revolutionize agriculture in the State using the Songhai Farms in Bunu community in Tai Local Government Area as a launch pad.

Governor Fubara gave this assurance when he visited the Songhai Farm and was conducted around some sections of the facility by Dr. Tammy Jaja, the Manager of the farm.

The visit, Sir Fubara explained was sequel to the decisions at the last National Economic Council meeting where the need for diversification of the economy was harped on to cushion the current economic hardship experienced by the citizenry.

“In our last National Economic Council meeting, because of the present situation of our economy, which you are aware; the issue of removal of fuel subsidy and other economic bite affecting everyone, everybody was advised to diversify. The other option is agriculture and we were all advised to see what we can do to improve on food sufficiency.”

Governor Fubara stated that revamping the Songhai Farms will serve the purpose of diversifying the economy of the State, get the people engaged meaningfully and increase the food sufficiency capacity of the State.

“As I leave here now, we are going to bring in all the stakeholders to discuss the way forward. What I am seeing here will require long-term planning and going back to the site to reinstate the installed facilities that have become desolate. The state government would not just do that, we will bring in people who have the strength and commitment to partnering with us to bring back this place to life.”

“The advantages to be derived when this place comes back to life include food sufficiency and employment generation. It will also address issues of youth restiveness,” he added.

Earlier, the Centre Manager of the Songhai Project, Dr. Tammy Jaja who conducted the Governor round the facilities, stated that the Project is based on a self-driven zero waste model and has the potential to promote economic development in the state, especially in the area of food sufficiency.