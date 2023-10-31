Rivers govt denies sack of Chief Judge, 23 LG Chairmen, others

Gov Fubara

By Daniel Abia, P/Harcourt

The Rivers state government has denied reports in some national dailies and other social media platforms about the sacking of the state Chief Judge, Chief of Staff Government House among others.

The sack allegation followed the crisis that erupted in the state House of Assembly on Monday which led to a faction of the 32-man Assembly presided by the embattled Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule signing a notice of impeachment on Governor Siminalaye Fubara.

Amidst the confusion and tension that ensued, some media platforms alleged that the chief judge of the state, Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi, Chief of staff Government House, Chidi Amadi and the 23 local government Chairmen, were sacked by the Governor.

Debunking the allegations on Tuesday, the state government through the commissioner for information and communications, Joe Johnson, said admitted that there had been unfounded reports making the rounds on various media platforms about Governor Fubara, sacking certain categories of his aides and local council chairmen.

“This is to clarify that His Excellency has not given me such directive (to announce their sack) as the official spokesman of the State government as of today Tuesday, October 31, 2023”, Johnson noted in a statement he signed in Port Harcourt.

“Our dear governor is a technocrat, with a robust civil service background, kind-hearted and a very humane person who does things according to laid down rules and with the fear of God.

“We therefore ask Rivers people and the general public to jettison such unconfirmed reports as the public will be properly informed of who may have been removed by His Excellency at the appropriate time.

“It is pertinent to note that as the Commissioner for Information and Communication, I shall keep the public updated on events in due course”, the statement said.

Meanwhile, there appears to be relative peace in the state after heaven was almost let loose on Monday. This may not be unconnected to the last-minute peace move made by the elders of the state on Monday night.

Though the outcome of the peace meeting is kept in wraps, sources said the elders pleaded with the two factions (Siminalaye Fubara and Nyesom Wike) to sheath their swords and allow peace to reign in the state.

Meanwhile, Rivers Youths Rescue Mission, RYRM, has joined in calling the two political leaders to exercise some restraint and work for peace and tranquillity in Rivers state.

In a statement jointly signed by Comrade Solomon Lenu. Director General and Comrade Tuka Loanyie..Secretary of the group, said “we want to further call on all Rivers men of conscience once again, to all join hands together to support Gov SIM Fubara, for this is not a time to sit idly on the fence for the observance of party or tribal delineation.

“We condemn in its totality the unprofessional approach of the Rivers state police high command on how they have handled this impasse in the state as seen in a video excerpt circulating on social media, where the revered office of the executive Gov was openly denigrated when water cannons were pelted at the Gov. This is unacceptable and we call on the force’s headquarters to intervene immediately and redeploy the leadership of the current state command if need be, because he has clearly shown his inability to protect the people of Rivers state if he cannot protect the number-one citizen of our dear state.

“We must all rise up at this critical moment to say enough is enough. And if not for our own sakes, let’s do it for the sake of those behind us and for generations unborn. Today the comity of states is moving forward with innovative developments, so we must not remain in the jungle of mumble politics and return 30yrs from now to play catch-up with our peers or with those who once looked up to us because we failed to take action for petty sentiments when the need beckoned”.