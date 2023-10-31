Rivers crisis: PDP wades in, urges feuding party members to sheath swords

PDP and its colour flags

John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called all actors in the political disagreement in Rivers State to sheathe their swords and allow for the peaceful and amicable resolution of all the issues.

National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said this in a statement, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He spoke against the backdrop of the political fued between the governor and a faction of the PDP loyal to Ex-Governor Nyesom Wike who is now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Ologunagba said, “The NWC urges all PDP members and supporters to be calm and assures that it has commenced processes, using the Party’s internal conflict resolution mechanisms to ensure that all matters and areas of disagreement are addressed.

“The NWC therefore charges all leaders, critical stakeholders and members of our great Party in Rivers State to close ranks, unite and focus on the onerous task of governance and delivery of dividends of democracy to the people. “

Recall some members of the Rivers State House of Assembly on Monday served the state governor SImi Fubara, an impeachment notice.

A move which degenerated into a near breakdown of law and order as violence erupted with the police firing several tear gas canisters.