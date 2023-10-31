Rivers crisis: Fubara, Wike meet in Aso Rock, exchange pleasantries

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

THE Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and his estranged godfather and incumbent Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike are currently meeting in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The event in the State House is the National Police Council currently being presided over by President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that there is an allegation that the FCT Minister is behind the plot to commence the impeachment process of the governor.

The duo are among the 36 state governors invited to attend the Police Council meeting holding in the Council Chambers in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, under the watchful eyes of President Tinubu.

Other state governors at the close door meeting are Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Dapo Abiodun- (Ogun), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Abdullahi Abba (Kano), Bassey Otu (Cross River).

Before they went into closed-door session, some of the governors including Wike and the National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu were sighted as they engaged in an aside discussion while others engaged in exchanging banters.

In the ensuing development, Wike later proceeded to shake hands and briefly exchange pleasantries with Governor Fubara after he had disengaged from the NSA.

It is the first time the Rivers state Governor (decked in white Kaftan) and his estranged Godfather, Wike (also spotted in a white kaftan) are meeting face to face since the beginning of the reported spat between them.

A reported crisis between Fubara and Wike is said to have led to moves by 24 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to impeach Governor Fubara resulting in turbulence in the state on Monday, as the governor’s loyalists stormed the assembly complex in protest against the plot.

This came after the bombing of the state House of Assembly located along Moscow Road in Port Harcourt by suspected arsonists on Sunday. A section of the chamber was damaged, and some properties were destroyed.

It was also reported that the governor’s loyalists in the House of Assembly have removed the Speaker and replaced him with the Leader of the House.