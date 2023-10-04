Rivers bunkering fire: More deaths recorded as families continue search for relatives

By Davies Iheamnachor

Two days after the fire incident at a illegal oil refining site in Ibaa Community, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, more deaths have been recorded.

It was gathered that about eight more people who were badly injured died between Monday afternoon and Tuesday evening.

This was coming as families and outsiders whose relatives have not returned home have continued search for the people.

It would be recalled that over 50 people were burnt in a fire incident at the forest of Ibaa while engaging in illegal bunkering.

It was gathered that about 30 people died at the site while many others with various degrees of burnt were rushed out for treatment.

But, on Tuesday, it was gathered that about eight of the victims have died at the place where they were taking treatment and that they have been buried.

Although, the spokesman of Nigeria Secuity and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC, in the state, Olufemi Ayodele, in a statement acknowledged that 18 victims were burnt beyond recognition while 25 injured persons were rescued.

The Paramount Ruler of Ibaa/Obelle, Eze Sunday Wobodo Jonah, has expressed fears that more death might be recorded based on the number of people involved in the accident.

Jonah said some families were still in search of their relations whom they have not seen around.

The monarch said: “Right now we don’t know the exact number because you know it was not at home, it was in the bush. Some of them do these things (bunkering) in the forest. People are still searching for their people, many of them burnt beyond recognition.

“Many people were found dead, some people wounded. I heard that one of the victims is the son of the person doing the bunkering. That he was also wounded and he lost his own son.

“It is a catastrophe and I am not happy about it. It is a sad day in the community. Nobody is happy.”

Jonah bemoaned that all his efforts to end the illegal dealings on crude oil in the area was not heeded to.