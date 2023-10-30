Rivers assembly set on fire over threat to impeach Gov Fubara

By Davies Iheamnachor

The hallowed chambers of the Rivers State House of Assembly has been set ablaze by suspected political thugs in the state.

This is following a move by the house to commence an impeachment process on the Leader of the House, Hon. Edison Ehie, and the state Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara on Monday.

The arsonists had carried out the act at about 9:45pm, causing uneasy calm around the assembly complex where the State Police Command also stands.

A source said the legislature has concluded plans to impeach the duo on Monday at its resumed sitting following some undisclosed issues.

It was gathered that following the development some youths had invaded the assembly complex and set it ablaze.

A senior police officer in the state, who did not want to be mentioned confirmed the development, adding that it took efforts of police and the state Fire Service teams to put out the fire.

The source said: “Yes, the Rivers State House of Assembly main chamber was under attack and set on fire. It was policemen and the fire service team that helped to put out the fire.”

However, at press time, Security personnel have taken over the premises of the assembly complex.

Over 17 security trucks and four Armoured Personnel Carriers, APC, have been stationed at the facility with over 50 Federal Security personnel mobilized at the complex.

It was also alleged at that the Rivers Government House Camp Commander has been sacked.

Vanguard News