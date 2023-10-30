Rivers APC leaders visit to Wike sad narrative – Waadah

ALL Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Rivers state, Joe Korka-Waadah has described recent visit of some leaders of the party to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory in Abuja, Chief Nyesom Wike, as another sad narrative and the height of the sellout the party has suffered in Rivers.

Rivers APC Spokesman, Darlington Nwauju, in his reflection on the vexed visit, has said those involved, including the National Vice-Chairman South-South of the party were guests in Abuja to Wike, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader, to beg him to become the APC leader in Rivers.

Reacting to the development, Korka-Waadah, Canada based political management consultant who spoke to the media in Port Harcourt, weekend, said it is so embarrassing and petty that there seems to be no limit to the level people will compromise their conscience and integrity to destroy the party.

He said, “It no surprise anyway because it is not the first time it would happen in Rivers APC. But there must be limit to how shallow minds indulge in appalling betrayal under the pretence of politics not being about permanent enemies, but permanent interests.

“How petty? Another elections has come and gone and this was the person (Wike) who has denied APC and teeming Rivers supporters a deserved takeover of power, deploying all manner if fiats, including undemocratic executive orders and disruption of campaigns.

“More worrisome is the fact that our party (APC) and Rivers guber candidate we all supported are pursuing the election petition against the PDP victory. And under pendency of the court action, party leaders who should remain solidly behind Tonye Cole are going to Abuja to beg Wike, a non party member, to become Rivers APC leader.

“It is most ridiculous, even after the party candidate has preempted the malicious move and brought it to public light. So the betrayal has been on from the very beginning. They can satisfy their greed for stomach infrastructure and betray Rivers people. But those who have sold out Rivers APC will live to regret it. History will not judge them well.”