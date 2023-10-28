Rita Dominic’s mission to restore lost glory of Miss Nigeria pageant

Rita Dominic

By Benjamin Njoku

Ageless actress Rita Dominic remains a true role model to many Nigerian young ladies and beyond.

Since getting married to her heartthrob, Fidelis Anosike in an elaborate traditional and fairytale wedding last year, the Mbaise, Imo State-born actress has always carried herself high and in such a manner that has endeared her to many after her marriage.

The actress is known for doing her thing quietly without being loud about it on social media. Months back, she collaborated with BKuniquehair to unveil a new luxury hair. The collection featured Rita’s signature big curly hair and afro styles.

While she’s still savouring that momentous feast, the love of her life deemed it necessary to hand over the baton of administering the famous Miss Nigeria Organisation to the actress after 16 years of being run by his Folio Communications. For Rita, the new task is more of a mission to rebrand the foremost beauty pageant in the country.

Before now, the Miss Nigeria pageant was like ‘a national ritual’ that everyone looked up to its grand finale, and when a new queen was finally crowned, she became a symbol of beauty, peace and unity of the nation. But today, the story is different as the glory of the crown has been lost with the passage of time. As Rita assumes the responsibility of managing the pageant which once unified Nigerians as football did, in the past, it’s expected that the lost glory of the crown will be restored in no distant time.

The actress has shown her willingness to hit the ground running. The good news was greeted with excitement from both her colleagues and fans when she announced it on her Instagram page during the week. The organisation will be managed by The Audrey Silva Company, which is co-owned by the actress and Mildred Okwo, a film director.

“We are pleased to announce the welcoming of a new administration. “Over the years, the platform has empowered young women from a variety of socioeconomic, racial and religious backgrounds. “I am pleased by what my husband, Mr. Fidelis Anosike, founder of Folio Communications and publisher of the Daily Times newspaper, has accomplished with the brand over the course of the brand’s 16-year history. I’m happy to say that he is giving me the reins and collaborating with TASC”.

The Miss Nigeria pageant is the foremost pageant in Nigeria, whose maiden edition was held in 1957.