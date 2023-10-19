Rishi Sunak lands in Israel ahead of meeting with Netanyahu, 

By Biodun Busari

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has arrived in Israel where he is billed to meet with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Sunak is expected to demand humanitarian aid to be delivered to Gaza as soon as possible amid war.

The British leader landed in Il barely 24 hours after the President of the United States, Joe Biden visited and promised to support with $100 billion.

Sunak’s visit was part of the efforts of the world leaders to prevent the conflict with Hamas spilling into the wider region.

“I am in Israel, a nation in grief. I grieve with you and stand with you against the evil that is terrorism. Today, and always,” Sunak posted on X this morning.

He will meet Netanyahu on Thursday before visiting other regional capitals and also offer his condolences for the civilians killed so far during the war.

Every civilian death is a tragedy,” the prime minister said ahead of the trip. “And too many lives have been lost following Hamas’s horrific act of terror.”

There had been reports earlier this week that Sunak was planning his first trip to Israel, but he would not confirm his travel arrangements until Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will meet leaders in Egypt, Turkey and Qatar in the coming days to seek support for a peaceful resolution in Israel and Gaza.

The foreign secretary will push for an agreement on humanitarian access to Gaza, and the release of British hostages held by Hamas.