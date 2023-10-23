Rights infringement: Court orders substituted service on IGP, others

By Innocent Anaba

lagos—The Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, has granted an applicant, Mr. Kola Sodiya, leave to serve the police and other defendants in a rights enforcement suit by substituted means.

Justice Daniel Osiagor made the order on October 12 in Suit FHC/L/CS/1778/2023, filed by Sodiya, who is also a lawyer.

The 1st to eighth respondents in the suit include the Inspector General of Police (IGP);Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Force CIID, AREA 10, Abuja; Assistant Inspector General of Police Annex, Force CIID Annex, Ikoyi, Lagos and Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2, Onikan.

Others are SP Usidamen Odion, Adeleke Sunday, Sile Omonivi and Adebayo Elebanjo.

Among others, the judge held; “After hearing Kola Sodiya appearing in person for the applicant move in terms of the motion paper, leave is granted to the applicant herein to serve the motion on notice, statement filed pursuant to order 2, rule 3 of the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules 2009, Affidavit in Support, Written Address all dated September 4, 2023 and all other court processes in this suit on the 4th Respondent through the Officer in Charge of the Legal Department, Nigeria Police Zonal Command, Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos.”