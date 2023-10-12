Review PIA to address urgent gas sector challenges, NGA tells FG

By Sebastine Obasi

There is urgent and critical need for review of the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, after wide stakeholder engagement and consultation to address impediments hindering investment and ease of doing business, the Nigerian Gas Association, NGA, said.

Akachukwu Nwokedi, President of the Association, made the call at a media parley with Energy Correspondents on Wednesday, in Lagos. Akachukwu acknowledged PIA’s enactment in 2021 as a welcome development that provides regulatory clarity for the petroleum sector and specific provisions for the gas industry. He also commended the fiscal aspects of the law for its potential to transform the gas sector.

He however emphasized the need for a swift review of the PIA to address gaps currently hindering the gas sector’s growth. He also highlighted some of the issues such as multiplicity of taxation, which he noted that such taxation requirements increase the cost of doing business and, in some cases, result in higher end-user gas prices, reducing the attractiveness and rapid adoption of natural gas.

Another critical issue is the requirement to pay royalties, fees, penalties, licenses, and permits in US Dollars without providing a Naira payment option. While the oil and gas industry is internationally denominated in dollars, the NGA suggests that allowing payments in Naira equivalent would help alleviate pressure on the Nigerian currency, especially in this period of extreme FX fluctuations.

The NGA President also emphasized the need to develop commercial and fiscal terms for gas development (offshore and deepwater), to propel competitive investment. He explained that there is also the need to review the fiscal Incentives and develop commercial and fiscal terms for gas development (offshore, deepwater and across the value chain), to propel competitive investment. This he stated will boost and sustain gas supply to meet the nation’s needs.

Nwokedi emphasized the crucial role the NGA plays in advocating for the Nigerian gas industry, promoting new investments, protecting industry interests, and facilitating a just energy transition. According to him, the NGA’s commitment over the next two years includes the following strategic focus areas:

– Increased Advocacy: The NGA aims to advocate for its members and the entire industry, promoting new investments and supporting the transition to cleaner energy sources.

– Supporting Decade of Gas (DoG) Implementation: The NGA will actively participate in and coordinate the DoG initiatives, ensuring their successful and speedy implementation.

– Capacity Building: The NGA will deliver industry events and training on gas-specific and broader energy sector topics to enhance the knowledge and skills of industry professionals.

– Enhancing Industry Communication:NGA will foster improved communication between the association and its members through an integrated online membership ecosystem.

– Industry Governance and Safety Standards: The NGA will engage in technical roundtables and other initiatives to enhance communication on industry governance and safety standards.

– Gas Industry Resource Centre: The NGA will fully implement a resource centre providing credible data and information about the Nigerian gas industry.

– Annual Training for Energy Editors: The NGA will launch an annual training program for energy editors to ensure accurate reporting and knowledge dissemination within the sector.

–Global Advocacy and Investment Promotion:The NGA will advocate for and promote investment opportunities within the Nigerian gas industry globally, leveraging its membership in the International Gas Union (IGU).

– Increased Participation of Nigerians: The association will continue to promote greater Nigerian involvement in the gas sector across the entire value chain.

– Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI): The NGA will drive the implementation of DEI initiatives among its members, promoting a more inclusive gas and energy sector.

– Relaunching of the NGA Advisory Group: The NGA will consolidate industry views, expertise and experience to enhance the strategic focus of the Association and energy sector.

Nwokedi noted that the parley’s objective was to inform about industry issues and solutions while establishing strong partnerships with the media. By working together, the NGA and the media aim to ensure accountability and disciplined delivery of proposed initiatives, unlocking Nigeria’s potential to become a gas economic powerhouse.