Respect Court’s decision on Sylva’s disqualification, Bayelsa stakeholders tell INEC

Sylva

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Bayelsa Democratic Coalition, a forum which said it is dedicated to the advocacy for transparent and peaceful governance in Bayelsa State, has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to respect the decision of a Federal High Court which disqualified the candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC, Timipre Sylva from participating in next month’s governorship election in the State.

Coordinator of the Coalition, Orama David in a statement Monday in Abuja, also hailed the decision of the Court and described is as victory for democracy.

He said with the disqualification of the APC candidate, there are positive signs that the governorship election would be free, fair and peaceful, unlike the 2015 poll which was adjudged as one of the most violent in the State.

A civic organization, Save Ijaw Nation Group, had conducted an independent investigation and presented a 285-page report, which identified places, victims, perpetrators and sponsors of the violence, which erupted during the December 2015 governorship election.

Subsequently, the government of Bayelsa State, constituted the Justice Margaret Akpomiemie (retd) Judicial Commission of Inquiry, to investigate the violence and identify its perpetrators. It submitted its report years ago.

But former deputy national publicity secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena and close ally of Sylva, had described the state government’s action as purely a political witch-hunt. He said the Commission was constituted by the PDP-led government and it was expected that it would be biased.

However, David said the court’s decision has not only upheld the principles of justice and the constitution, but is also seen as a “crucial step towards ensuring a violence-free and credible governorship election in our beloved state, considering the palpable fear of violence, that the earlier participation of Mr. Timipre Sylva, as the candidate of APC has brought into the process.

“We commend the recent ruling by the Federal High Court disqualifying Mr. Timipre Sylva from the governorship race in Bayelsa State. This is a landmark decision, judging by his antecedents in previous elections in the state, particularly in 2015, adjudged by many observers to be the deadliest and most bloody in the annals of elections in the State.

“The Federal High Court’s verdict has reaffirmed our faith in the judicial system and its commitment to upholding the rule of law. We believe that this ruling is a significant milestone, not only in the journey towards a better, more accountable, and violence-free democratic process in Bayelsa State, but removes the spectre of hijacking the will of the people.”

David said the disqualification of Sylva is in line with the Constitution and represents victory for electoral integrity in the country.

He said; “Our group recognizes the importance of free and fair elections as the cornerstone of a thriving democracy. The disqualification of Mr. Timipre Sylva from the governorship race, in line with Constitutional imperatives, represents a victory for electoral integrity and sends a clear message that the democratic process in Nigeria is built on principles of fairness, transparency, and the rule of law.

“We call on all stakeholders, including political parties, candidates, and the electorate, to uphold the spirit of peaceful and violence-free elections. We urge every Bayelsa citizen to contribute positively to the electoral process, ensuring that our state’s future leadership is determined through issues-based campaigns and ballots, not intimidation and bullets.

“As we approach the forthcoming Governorship Election in Bayelsa State, we encourage INEC, all parties and candidates to respect the court’s decision that Chief Sylva is disqualified, conduct their campaigns within the bounds of the law, and work collaboratively to create an atmosphere of peace and security for the electorate.

“As an organization, we are committed to monitoring the electoral process, promoting transparency, and supporting initiatives that guarantee a peaceful and violence-free Governorship Election, in our state.”