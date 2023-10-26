Residents protest armed policemen presence in Lagos community

By Evelyn Usman

Members of the Oyetubo Jokotade family, in the Sangotedo area of Ajah, and allottees, yesterday, stormed the streets to protest the presence of armed policemen in their community.

The protesters, who lamented that all their labour on their property went down the drain, following a recent demolition by the Lagos State government’s agency, maintained that they had the governor’s consent on the affected land.

They displayed placards with inscriptions such as ‘Lagos State, please let us breathe’, ‘Taskforce leave our land, stop terrorising us’, ‘Governor Sanwo-Olu, uphold democracy values’.

Speaking on behalf of others, Saliu Tajudeen, explained that the protest became necessary following suspicion that the demolition action could not have come from the Lagos Government, saying “We operate under the name Oyetubo Jokotade Estate Management. It comprises three families. We have been managing our properties which are over 200 hectares of land. Out of it we decided to reserve 11 hectares

“We allotted some portions to some people but to our surprise, some hijackers hiding under the state government took over our land claiming that they were acting on the instructions of the governor. We took the matter to court and an Interlocutory Injunction was granted pending the determination of the case.

“The Lagos State Government has denied involvement. That is why we are calling on the governor to step into the matter and stop the hijackers from using police to harass us and the allottees. We also urge Governor Sanwo-Olu to intervene so as to avoid breakdown of law and order in the area, because we don’t want trouble.”

Also speaking, the community head, Chief Akinsemoye said: “We approached the court and an Interlocutory Injunction was granted. We abided by the order but, surprisingly, some people who claimed to be agents of the Lagos State government and some hijackers encroached into the land with Task Force policemen to harass us”

“The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Idowu Owohunwa, Gov Sanwo-Olu and other authorities concerned should help us. We are the rightful owner of the land. The hijackers are using the office of the governor to perpetrate the crime,” he stated.