Reps to Tinubu on 2024 budget: We’ll ensure compliance with Financial Act, speedy passage

President Bola Tinubu

•Vow to monitor implementation by MDAs

By Gift ChapiOdekina

The House of Representatives committee on appropriation, has assured President Bola Tinubu of speedy passage of the 2024 Appropriation Bill when brought before it.

The lawmakers also vowed to exercise their oversight jurisdiction over relevant goverment agencies in its monitoring of the budget implementation.

Chairman of the committee, Abubakar Bichi, who stated this at the inaugural meeting of the committee yesterday, said the lower chamber would ensure the sustenance of the long established precedence of ensuring compliance with the Financial Act through budget passage on or before December 31 of each financial year.

According to him, this development will no doubt make budget implementation from January to December operational and achievable.

He vowed that the panel would monitor implementation by all the ministries,

departments and agencies, MDAs, saying the committee’s work was not just about budget appropriation.

While noting that the appropriation committee stood as one of the most prominent committees championing the course of law making through appropriations of funds, Bichi said the panel would facilitate strategic meeting with chairmen of finance, national planning and aids, loans and debt management.

He said the move was to gather data that would facilitate effective function of the committee of ensuring inclusive budget preparation, appreciable implementation and effective oversight.

The lawmaker said: “It is significant to note that the appropriation committee stands as one of the most prominent committees that champions the course of law making through appropriation of funds to run the affairs of government by ministries, departments and agencies, MDAs, of the federal government.

”This makes the committee enjoy a wider jurisdiction in comparison with other standing committees.

“More significantly, the committee is empowered by Order 20, Rule 15 of the House of Representatives Standing Orders, 10th Edition, 2020 as amended, to coordinate, monitor, and supervise the implementation of all Appropriation Acts after passage by the National Assembly.

“This power will be effectively utilized to exercise oversight jurisdiction over relevant agencies, such as the federal ministry of budget and economic planning; federal ministry of finance; office of the accountant-general of the federation and national economic intelligence agency, among others, to monitor the budget implementation.

“In furtherance of this significant duty, the committee’s leadership will initiate a strategic meeting with the chairmen of finance, national planning and aids, loans and debt management to gather data that will facilitate effective function of this committee of ensuring inclusive budget preparation, appreciable implementation and effective oversight.

“In addition, the committee will ensure the sustenance of the long established and cherished precedence of ensuring compliance with the financial year Act through budget passage on or before December 31 of each financial year.

”This development will no doubt make the budget implementation from January to December operational and achievable.

“You may agree with me that the mandate of this committee requires serious commitment, diligence, and political will. I have no doubt that the calibre of members assembled in the committee will promote its image through effective delivery of its core and ancillary mandates.

“I am glad to inform you that the leadership of the committee will utilize your experience, hard work and passion for national service to discharge the functions of the committee by ensuring effective appropriation of funds, monitoring of budget implementation and evaluation of budget performance towards efficient service delivery.

“This will no doubt promote the implementation of the legislative agenda to reposition the House towards ensuring peace, order and good governance of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I, therefore, solicit your support, cooperation and patronage to make the committee lively, productive and visible within the National Assembly and beyond. The committee’s leadership will regularly consult the leadership of the House for necessary legislative guidance while ensuring harmonious working relations with relevant committees and other stakeholders to ensure speedy passage according to the budget calendar.”