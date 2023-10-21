Reps solidly behind Speaker Abbas’ agenda for Nigeria – Deputy Spokesman

The Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has reiterated the determination of members of the 10th House to champion legislation that will uplift the lives of Nigerians as well as promote social justice.

Speaking on Friday in an interview with select journalists in Makurdi, the Benue state capital, Agbese said Reps members are determined to strive for greater heights hence the unyielding support for the Speaker, and the entire leadership.

He contended that the unique qualities and leadership style of Speaker Tajudeen Abbas have been a source of encouragement to members who according to him are poised to put in their best while working in harmony with the executive arm, as well as upholding the principle of check and balance.

Acknowledging the high expectations of Nigerians from the 10th National Assembly, the Deputy Spokesman, however, expressed optimism that better days are in sight despite the current harsh economic reality being experienced by citizens.

His words: “For us in the House of Representatives, the time for politics is over. We are focusing on our business of lawmaking. We have very strong characters in the House of Representatives just like the Senate, yet everyone is at peace with one another”.

Agbese who represents Ado/Okpokwu/ Ogbadibo Federal Constituency further said that the 10th House is a reservoir of quality and extraordinary personalities serving as committee chairmen.

He added that they understand the business of lawmaking as well as parliamentary rudiments, stressing that before the official inauguration of the House in June this year, members were firmly united and focused.

According to him, “Speaker Abbas Tajudeen has continued to solidify that synergy, and unity of purpose we nurtured even before the proclamation of the 10th national assembly”.

He further stated that the masses-oriented leadership disposition of Speaker Abbas, his genuine respect for colleagues coupled with a rare poise of humility are added elixir.

On issues concerning the purchase of official SUV vehicles for members, the ebullient parliamentarian expressed hopes that Nigerians will celebrate the 10th House of Representatives members at the end of the day as their efforts will surpass the monetary quantification of the vehicles.

“We are working very hard and our efforts are more visible than in the past. Everyone can see the imprints of the parliament in virtually every sector of our national life,” he concluded.