Reps seat: Anambra LP petitions A-Court President over plot to twist justice

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Labour Party, LP, in Anambra State, Sunday, raised the alarm over what it alleged as plots by the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, candidate for Onitsha North/South Federal Constituency, Lynda Ikpeazu, to allegedly derail the party’s victory in the 2023 general elections.

The party, in a petition to Justice Monica Mensem, particularly noted what it claimed as the celebration of Ikpeazu’s supporters that they had obtained victory through what they claimed as the unproven plot to twist justice at the Court of Appeal in the case of Lynda Ikpeazu against Labour Party and Idu Emeka in Appeal NO. CA/AW/EP/HR/AN/01/2023, holding in Lagos on October 24, 2023.

The petition signed by its chairman, Chief Ugo Eme and the chairmen of the Onitsha North LGA and Onitsha South LGA, Dr Charles Ekeke and Mr Ndubueze Nwoke, respectively, alleged that Ikpeazu’s new counsel, Damian Dodo, SAN, is a close associate of a member of the appeal panel, Justice Danjuma Mohammed.

The petition reads: “Lynda Chuba Ikpeazu (the Appellant) lost the election by 12,861 votes. She filed 15 grounds of appeal wherein the 1st nine grounds are talking about pre election issues that Idu Emeka’s name is not in register of Labour Party, talking about the primaries of Labour Party that produced the winner Idu Emeka when she was not an aspirant in Labour Party primary. She is the candidate of PDP.

“The other remaining 6 grounds of appeal are talking of alleged over voting in 30 polling units, wherein she called total of 2 witnesses in the tribunal namely herself and a subpoenaed witness, one self-acclaimed Statistician.”

The Labour Party chiefs, however, urged the Court of Appeal president to “constitute an appeal panel of Court of Appeal justices of proven integrity to hear and determine the above appeal.”

“We humbly urge President Court of Appeal to exclude the inclusion of Justice Danjuma Mohammed a close friend of Damian Dodo, SAN, and former High Court Judge in Taraba State.

“While noting that the petition was not to cast aspersion on the judiciary, the Labour Party respondents urged the president of the court of appeal to ensure that Lynda Ikpeazu does not use any surrogate to compromise the integrity of the Appeal Court”, the party petitioned.