Reps mandate Ministry of Works to complete deplorable roads in Anambra

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has mandated the Federal Ministry of Works and the House Committee on Appropriation, to include the completion of Onitsha-Atani-Ossomalla-Ogwuikpele-Ndoni Road project, in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra state in the 2024 budget estimates.

This directive was given during plenary at the floor of the House on Wednesday in Abuja following a motion by Hon Afam Ogene.

The House also mandated the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to provide palliative measures on the road in the interim, to ease transportation.

According to Hon. Ogene, the badly flood-ravaged Ogbaru road is also the shortest route to get into Rivers State from Anambra.

He said “notes that the Onitsha-Atani-Ossomalla-Ogwuikpele-Ndoni Road, is the only road that connects the 15 communities in Ogbaru Local Government Area/Federal Constituency of Anambra state to the rest of the state, and is the shortest route to Rivers State from Anambra;

“Concerned that the road is in deplorable condition, making commuting a grueling experience, which is made worse by the yearly flood disaster in the area;

“Also concerned that the people in Ogbaru Local Government Area/Federal Constituency, who are predominantly farmers, find it extremely difficult to transport

their produce to different markets via the dilapidated road, thus impacting their contribution to the nation’s food security;

“Worried that this important road has become tortuous and treacherous to road users, leading to loss of lives, valuable farm produce, properties and man hours;”

Adopting the motion, the House therefore resolved urge the Federal Ministry of Works and the House Appropriation Committee, to include completion of the Onitsha-Atani-Ossomalla-Ogwuikpele-Ndoni

Road Project in the 2024 budget estimates;

Also urge the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), to in the meantime, provide palliative measures on the road to ease transportation thereon;

Also Mandate the Committee on Works and Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to ensure compliance.”