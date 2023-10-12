Reps invite minister, diaspora commission over alleged maltreatment of Nigerians in Ethiopia

By Gift ChapiOdekina

The House of Representatives has resolved to invite the minister of foreign affairs and chairman of Nigerian Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, to brief them on the preventive measures taken to protect Nigerians and air travellers to Addis Ababa.

This was sequel to a motion by the House Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, and 10 others at plenary yesterday.

In his lead debate, Chinda noted the alleged incidence of victimization, maltreatment and forced imprisonment of Nigerians, including air travellers, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

According to the minority leader, one Dr. Paul Ezike in a save our -soul message recounted the experience of a Nigerian allegedly arrested and put in prison in Ethiopia.

He noted further that some Nigerians are currently serving at the Chaota Maximum Security and other prisons in Ethiopia, adding that most of them were travellers who used the Ethiopian airport as a transit point.

The lawmaker said they were indiscriminately arrested at the airport in Addis Ababa, taken to the hospital and forcibly injected with some substances and later taken to the prison facilities.

Chinda, therefore, called for the protection of Nigerians in Addis Ababa, other parts of the world and be given same protection accorded foreigners who live in Nigeria.

The motion read: “Aware that 250 Nigerians are currently serving prison terms in Ethiopia as a result of frequent attacks and may die in prison, if urgent steps are not taken to save them.

“Also aware that these Nigerians are not only poorly treated, but are also subjected to very agonizing conditions, poor feeding and without medication;

“Cognizant that the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, joined the rest of Africa to sign a remarkable trade agreement for the continent and the fact that Nigerians are industrious entrepreneurs and have spent years transacting business in Addis Ababa and air traveliers contributing to their economy.”

He expressed worries that if early interventions and diplomatic measures were not taken by the federal government to check the incessant attacks on Nigerians in Addis Ababa, air travellers would be at risk.

The lawmakers unanimously adopted the motion by voice vote and mandated the committees on diaspora and foreign affairs to engage the relevant agencies and report back within three weeks for further legislative action.