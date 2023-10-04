Reps condemned harassment, killings by police, LASMA officers in Lagos

… calls for thorough investigation, says commuters living in fear

By Gift ChapiOdekina

The House of Representatives has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun to launch an immediate and thorough investigation into the alleged Police brutality and extrajudicial killings by LASMA officers in Oshodi-Isolo II Federal constituency and ensure that those responsible face the full wrath of the Law.

The House also urged relevant security agencies to provide adequate security measures and personnel to safeguard the people in the affected constituency.

The resolutions followed the adoption of an urgent matter of importance tittled “The need to save the lives of people of oshodi-isolo ii federal constituency from killings, further ransacking, restriction of movement and attacks by police and LASMA officers moved on the floor of the House by Hon Jesse Onuakalusi during Wednesday plenary in Abuja.

Moving the motion, Onuakalusi expressed displeasure over the recent event leading to the death of five school children, a pregnant woman and a tricycle driver by officers of police and LASMA in lagos state.

He said that mayhem was unleashed on the residents of Ago road and its axis by Police and LASMA Officers on Tuesday 03rd October, 2023 while noting that the people of Oshodi Isolo II Federal Constituency have been living in constant fear and anguish for far too long.

According to him, the recent spate of violence and attacks by the Police and LASMA officers have created a state of insecurity that threatens not only the lives of his constituents but also their livelihoods.

“Hon. Speaker Sir, I rise to bring before this esteemed House a matter of grave concern, one that touches the very heart as Representatives of the people.

” It is with heavy heart that I address the House today on the urgent need to save the lives of the people of Oshodi Isolo II Federal Constituency from the unrelenting wave of violence, killings, further ransacking, restriction of movement, and attacks by Officers of the Nigerian Police and LASMA, which have tragically resulted in the death of Five school children, a pregnant woman and a tricycle driver.

“Our communities have become battlegrounds, and our children, who should be safe on their way to schools, have become victims of this ongoing turmoil.Informed that these officers were chasing a car and dragging steering with a moving car and in the Process the vehicle lost control and wrecked the damage.

“Worried that the reports from my constituents paint a harrowing picture of a community under siege, with Police brutality and extrajudicial killings being a recurring nightmare. It is our duty as representatives of the people to protect their lives, rights, and well-being, and I stand before you today to seek your support in this endeavor.

“Mr. Speaker Sir, I therefore move that this Honorable House Condemn in the strongest terms the violence, killings, further ransacking, restriction of movement and attacks by the Police on the people of Oshodi Isolo II Federal

“I therefore also solicits the support of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant agencies to provide relief and support to the victims of the violence in Oshodi Isolo II Federal Constituency.

“Mr. Speaker, honorable members, our duty as representatives is not only to make laws but also to protect the lives and rights of our constituents. I implore this House to stand with the people of Oshodi Isolo II Federal Constituency in their time of need and to ensure that justice prevails.

The House while observing a minute silence in honour of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident, also mandated its Committees on Emergency and Disaster Management, works and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.