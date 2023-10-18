Renowned historian, Falola advocates values over political restructuring

By Efe Onodjae

In a compelling address at the 2023 Annual Faculty of Arts Lecture at Lagos State University, LASU, Professor Toyin Falola, respected historian, underlined the urgency of emphasizing values as the driving force behind Nigeria’s progress.

He highlighted that values, rather than political restructuring, hold the key to unlocking the nation’s potential and addressing its challenges.

Falola acknowledged the importance of aspirations for growth and prosperity but pointed out that effective leadership and strong values are intricately linked to achieving these goals.

He urged a fundamental shift in leadership values to bring about positive change.

During his speech at the 2023 Annual Faculty of Arts, Falola questioned the ongoing conversations about political restructuring, such as the creation of Biafra Republic or Oduduwa Republic.

He posed the question, “When are we going to do value restructuring?”

He stressed that without restructured values, Nigeria’s transformation remains elusive.

“The conversation surrounding values and reformative leadership holds a place of substantial consequence in the developing narrative of the African continent, and Nigeria in particular.

“This conversation not only represents an imperative theoretical discourse, but it also represents a tangible pathway to socio-political and economic transformation. As we continue to engage in this lively conversation, it is essential that we provide a lively setting in which the complexities of this topic can be investigated in their entirety.

“It is possible that the cultivation of values such as resiliency, creativity, and community participation will usher in a new era of reformative leadership,” Falola stated.

The topic of the lecture, ‘Beyond Sectarianism: Harnessing the socio-religious and political values for a greater Nigeria’, was also addressed by the other guest speakers, including Prof. Amidu Sanni, former Vice-Chancellor, Fountain University, Osogbo and Rt. Rev. Distinguished Prof. Dapo Asaju, former Vice-Chancellor, Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo State.

The Vice Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, saluted and thanked the distinguished speaker, Prof. Falola, for gracing the event.

Represented by the Deputy VC, Adminstration, Adenike Boyo, Olatunji-Bello said, “Nigeria is the giant of Africa, a land with enormous resources. We should put Nigeria first; whether Christian or Muslim, because in our differences lies our greatness.”

The Chairman, Academic Committee, Prof. Adewunmi Falode, acknowledged that the lecture successfully achieved its objectives.

“We achieved everything we wanted to achieve. What we were trying to do with the topic was to look for a way out with Nigeria.

“We’ve been going round in circles and everything they’ve been coming up with has not been working. It’s like we lost our moral compass and they [the speakers] are now telling us to rediscover that thing that we’ve lost to make Nigeria better, which is moral values,” he stated.