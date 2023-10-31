Remi Tinubu hails S’Court verdict, says ‘this is the lord’s doing’

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, on Tuesday, hailed the verdict of the Supreme Court affirming the victory of her husband, Bola Tinubu, as the winner of the 2023 presidential election, saying “This is the lord’s doing”.

Speaking during the Imo State All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Campaign Rally for the re-election bid of Governor Hope Uzodimma in Owerri, Oluremi stated that the court has given her husband a ‘clean bill.’

Her words: “You can see, the court has already given my husband a clean bill and we believe that this is the Lord’s doing and it is marvelous in our eyes.

“Let me tell you, like my husband promised, that the East will be the industrial hub of Nigeria, and by the grace of God, the development of the South-East starts from Imo. When we came for the campaign, i promised you, i said we will do whatever it takes to make sure Nigeria is one.”

Recall that the Apex court on October 26, affirmed Bola Tinubu as the president, dismissing petitions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Labour Party (LP) candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.