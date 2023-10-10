Release Nnamdi Kanu same as Igboho, S’East youths tell Tinubu

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

By Steve Oko

Igbo youths under the aegis of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, have urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to unconditionally release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from, DSS, custody the same way Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho was released from detention by Beninese authorities.

COSEYL in a statement by its President General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, claimed that the release of Igboho was facilitated by the Federal Government.

But Igboho had in a statement he released Sunday on his Instagram, thanked former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Professor Wole Soyinka, Ayo Adebanjo, among other Yoruba personalities for their role in his release.

That not withstanding, COSEYL insisted that the Federal Government had a hand in Igboho’s release.

“We are very aware that the Federal Government played a significant role to secure the release of Sunday Igboho from detention in Benin republic”, COSEYL claimed.

According to COSEYL, “It amounts to selective justice for the federal government to facilitate and secure the release of Sunday Ighoho from detention leaving Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who is an agitator like Sunday Igboho.”

The statement further read:”Agitation is not a crime under the law. It is the rights of any citizen who feels shortchanged or aggrieved to agitate for his or her rights.

“We are very surprised that the FG saddled with the responsibility of protecting and providing security for Nigerians will know the right thing to do in other to restore security in the South East zone which is to unconditionally release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from DSS custody as ordered by the Federal Court of Appeal and will refuse to do it. This amounts to double standard.”

COSEYL further claimed that festering insecurity in South East zone is fueled by the continued detention of Kanu.

“The insecurity in the South East geopolitical zone is because of the unlawful incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu and the marginalization of the people of South East in the scheme of things.

“The Federal Government marginalization, maltreatment and unprovoked attacks on Igbos is the major reason for the call for a referendum by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

“People do not just start agitating just for agitation sake. Something serious must have led to the agitation.

“We call on President Tinubu to as a matter of urgency release the leader of the Indigenous people Of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu the same way the FG facilitated the release of the President Tinubu’s brother and tribesman Sunday Ighoho from Beninese authorities.

“What is sauce for the goose is also sauce for the gander. The people of South East are earnestly waiting to receive their son Nnamdi Kanu in their alms.

“His release is paramount to restore the peace and security which has eluded the South East zone for this long years.”

Kanu was abducted in Kenya and renditioned to Nigeria in June 2021, and has remained in the Abuja headquarters of the Department of State Services, DSS despite court orders to release him unconditionally.

Igboho was arrested in Niger Republic in July while he was attempting to flee of Germany after his home was raided in Ibadan by DSS personnel.