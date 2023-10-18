Release Nnamdi Kanu for sake of peace in Southeast, Nwosu begs Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Former Chief of Staff to the Imo state governor, Uche Nwosu, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to facilitate the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu for peace in the Southeast.

Nwosu made the appeal in a telephone chat with newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday night, where he explained that with the gubernatorial elections approaching in Imo State, it was pertinent that Tinubu heeded to the call for the sake of peace and called for a political solution to the dispute between Nnamdi Kanu and the federal government.

He said, “There is a need for us to have amicable resolution of this problem between Nnamdi Kanu and the federal government. Even when former President Muhammadu Buhari was in government, I am one of the people that agitated for a political solution to this.



“Nnamdi Kanu should be released to the political leaders, like the Ohanaeze and let us have peace in the state. I think it’s time to have peace in the state and I believe our leader of the party and Tinubu will look into it and help Southeast to have peace”.



Nwosu, who is also a member of the campaign council of Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, urged all Imo state residents to come out en masse and vote, assuring them that security agencies would ensure protection of lives and properties.



He said, “My message to the imolites is everybody should come out and choose who they want to be their governor. I believe that on the day of election there would be heavy security presence mounting almost all the nooks and crannies of the state.



“Also we plead that those our brothers who will be so much agitated in whatever way the election goes, should lay their weapons down and let us have peace in Imo state. It’s only when we have peace in the state that we can be proud to say we have a state we can call our own.



“It is not about Hope Uzodinma or any political party, it is about the state first and by the grace of God we believe that we will have a free and fair election and I know APC will return”.