Registration: NNL postpones 2003-2024 League kick-off date

The board of the Nigeria National League (NNL) has postponed the kick-off date of the 2023–2024 league season to a yet-to-be-announced date.

Chairman of the NNL board, George Aluo, said the postponement was necessitated by the inability of teams to complete their registration process.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the league was originally scheduled to kick off on October 28.

Aluo said the board, in arriving at the decision, took into cognisance the inability of teams to meet the Oct. 25 registration deadline because of the economic situation in the country.

“We regret to announce that the 2023/2024 league season, originally planned to kick off this Saturday at the Uyo Township Stadium, Akwa Ibom state has been postponed to a new date, which will be communicated to teams once clubs finish formalisation of the registration process,” he said.

The chairman advised clubs to conclude their registration before Nov. 3, noting that once registration is concluded, the board will announce a new date for the commencement of the league.

He warned, however, that teams who fail to meet the new registration date will not participate in the league.