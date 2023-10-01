Reduce school fees by 50%, NANS tells OAU mgt

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife , OAU

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has urged the management of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, to reduce school fees by 50%.

NANS condemned the action of the OAU management to increase the tuition fees despite the order of the Presidency and the House of Representatives not to do.

This was made known in a statement by NANS National Public Relations Officer, Giwa Yisa Temitope, on Sunday.

“We have been observing with keen interests, events, as they unfold at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife with the clear insistence of the University management to increase fees payable by students of the University despite the order given by the Presidency, the House of Representatives and the Federal Ministry of Education that increment in fees payable across our Universities should be put on hold considering the harsh effect of subsidy removal on the people which has left many people,” the statement read.

It said, “We have been duly informed that despite the fact that the Students’ Union of the institution shifted ground from a total reversal during their meeting with the management to demand that there should be 50% cut in the fees payable, the management insisted that such won’t be possible.

“As much as some University managements might not want to agree, students, are, indeed major stakeholders in every institution of learning, hence, their demands must be taken cognisance of. There must be democratic running of the affairs of each institution.

“It is embarrassing that at a time when the poverty level of the country is at an all high rate, the Federal Government through their proxies is increasing fees in our institutions of learning. It is clearly an attempt to deny Nigerian youths access to education.

“We believe that the statement of the House of Representatives, the Presidency and, indeed, the Federal Ministry of Education is a decoy. It is simply an attempt to make it appear as if the government has no hand in these increments.

“As an association, we declare that we are in solidarity with students of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife as they fight fee increment. And, we call on the management of the institution to listen to the voice of reason by agreeing to cut the fees by 50% as proposed by the Students’ Union.

“In unity, we stand!