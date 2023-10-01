Redeem Nigeria immediately, Anglican seminarians tell govts

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

Anglican seminarians at the Institute of Theology Paul University , Awka, have demanded immediate redemption of Nigeria by her leaders, calling on governments at all levels to step up their respective action plans to take the country to the path of growth , harmony and progress.

Speaking during the presentation of the 2023/24 address, the President of the Students Union of the Institute, Nwoda Harrison Mmadudili –Chika lamented the present situation in the country, which, he said, requires serious attention and action.

He lamented that with cries of marginalisation and various vices like bribery, kidnapping for ransom and ritual killings bedeviling the integrity and goodwill that Nigerians had decades ago among the comity of nations, there is need for leaders to adopt a new approach to solving the country’s problems.

Citing the recent general elections in the country, he said that the citizens had anticipated that Nigeria’s electoral system would get better, regretting that the people rathy saw a culture of impunity, garrison mentality, voter suppression, as well as result falsification, which had pushed back the excitement of many in the electoral system.

“The negligence and indifference of the government on many critical matters also calls for a serious concern. All the prosperity indices and measures of assessment are on the negative inferences.

“The capacity and purchasing power of our currency is dwindling everyday, while both the tangible and intangible security structures do not seem to measure up to the challenges of the day” he said.

He commended the Primate of Church of Nigeria, Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, the Archbishop of the Province on the Niger and Bishop of Awka, Most Rev. Alexander Ibezim and the Director of the Institute, Ven. Rex Kanu for the great work they were doing in the Institute.