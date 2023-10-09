REDAN partners with EFCC, NFIU, others on capacity-building

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Real Estate Developer’s Association of Nigeria (REDAN) is set to launch a two-day seminar aimed at enhancing the skills and knowledge of its members and other stakeholders in the real estate industry.

The conference, organized in collaboration with regulatory bodies including the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and the Special Control Unit on Money Laundering (SCUML), an affiliate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), will take place in Abuja on Tuesday.

Themed “Enhancing Investment and Finance Opportunities for Sustainable Real Estate Projects,” the capacity-building program will provide attendees with insights into the workability of real estate development and projects, as well as the opportunities that lie within the industry.

Speaking ahead of the event on Monday, the President of REDAN, Dr. Aliyu Oroji Wamakko, emphasized the importance of the seminar.

“We are doing this conference alongside some regulatory institutions to educate our members on how to approach the business of real estate in the industry,” he said.

The president also highlighted the involvement of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria’s new development, the Developers Finance Facilities, comparing it to the emergence of the Estate Developers Loan (EDL).

“Based on these partnerships, we believe we will provide our members with the necessary tools to succeed in real estate,” Dr. Wamakko stated.

Furthermore, Dr. Wamakko clarified that the conference is not exclusive to REDAN members.

“The capacity building is open to anybody who is into the business of real estate, regardless of their REDAN membership status.

“Our effort and initiative are to make sure that we at least have a strong force that can deliver affordable housing to Nigerians,” he said.

The seminar represents a significant step for REDAN and its partners, as they aim to strengthen the real estate sector in Nigeria and provide the necessary knowledge and resources for sustainable and profitable real estate projects