Recruitment: Police raise alarm over fraudulent recruitment portal

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force said on Wednesday that it has detected the existence of an unauthorized portal that has been misleading prospective applicants by soliciting applications in the name of the Force.

“It’s crucial to clarify that this deceptive portal is in no way associated with us. As a result of this discovery, we wish to emphasize our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of transparency and integrity in our recruitment processes”.

The Nigeria Police Force is actively A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi said, “inviting capable individuals who possess the right blend of intelligence, strength, and unwavering patriotism to join our ranks.

“Our goal is to recruit the best candidates to serve our nation.

“To ensure that you are accessing the authentic portal for the Nigeria Police Force recruitment, kindly use the following official URLs:

– https://apply.policerecruitment.gov.ng

– www.policerecruitment.gov.ng

These are the only legitimate channels for submitting your application.

Applying on the wrong portal is the reason for certain complaints against the recruitment portal.

Prospective applicants who have submitted applications on the illegal portal are hereby advised to reapply on the authentic portal.

The authentic portal is working perfectly, and thousands of applications have been received therefrom.

We strongly advise all prospective applicants to exercise due diligence and verify the authenticity of any portal or recruitment information before taking any action.

Do not be deceived by fraudulent activities. Your safety and security are of paramount importance to us.