Real Madrid to face city rivals Atletico in Spanish Super Cup

Real Madrid will face city rivals Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals in Saudi Arabia, while Barcelona play Osasuna, the Spanish federation said Wednesday.

Copa del Rey winners Madrid will face Atletico in Riyadh on January 10, while La Liga champions Barcelona take on the Spanish cup runners up on January 11.

The final will take place on January 14, with all games to be held at Al-Nassr’s Al-Awwal Park Stadium in the Saudi capital.

Al-Nassr is the club where former Real Madrid striker and the club’s all-time top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo currently plays, along with Sadio Mane and Amyeric Laporte among other recent imports from European football.

The RFEF first took the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia in 2019, where it has been played since, with the exception of the 2020-21 season because of the Covid-19 pandemic.