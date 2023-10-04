REA, SON, others make case for local manufacturing of solar components

By Karen Ofime-Smith

The Rural Electrification Agency, REA and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON, have made cases for local manufacturing of solar inverters and batteries in Nigeria.

Speaking at the 2nd edition of the Gennex Colloquim 2023 in Lagos, South West Zonal Cordinator, REA, Engr. Adewale Bayejo, said, “In REA, most of the things we do is trying to encourage local manufacturing of batteries and inverters.

“But the problem is that those that are genuinely interested want their investment back almost immediately. Many do not want to invest long term. Again, the genuine companies that want to manufacture don’t have the funding. So, what we see is local firms majorly importing and assembling them here. And this is not good for the economy.”

Similarly, Director Laboratories, SON, Dr. Richard Adewunmi, who called for increased partnering, said: “The country should be looking at partnerships with good foreign solar companies. Make them set up factories here, we produce what we can here and partner on the area we are not good at. As such, we continue to understudy them and then learn gradually from them until are able to produce ours.”

In her keynote address, Executive Director, Gennex Technologies and organisers of the colloquium, Toyin Ilo, said: “Today, we are all standing together on the visibility and acceptance that is not just because of environmental choice or cost reduction solution but more importantly the economics of the viable option for renewable energy solutions.

In recent times, the world has witnessed a sporadic spike in the pricing of fossil fuels which has become very challenging for countries subsidizing fossil fuel as they try to deal with economic headwinds and balance their budgets.”

“In Africa, we have seen more than four countries remove fuel subsidies inclusive of Nigeria in May 2023. As countries in Africa deal with these economic challenges, there is no better time to look inwards to spur production of renewable energy inputs in Africa countries. We know there are hurdles to be overcome but we need to start the discussions now.