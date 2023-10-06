R&B star Jason Derulo accused of sexually harassing singer signed to music label

Singer Emaza Gibson is suing R&B star Jason Derulo for sexual harassment after claiming that he dropped her from his label over her refusal to have sex with him.

In a complaint filed Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Gibson says Derulo contacted her in August 2021 to sign her as a solo artist to his label Future History and she began working with him in November 2021, with the promise of collaborating on an album.

She, however, alleged Derulo repeatedly pressured her to drink and have sex with him, adding there was an “explicit demand for sex-in-exchange-for-success.”

Among many claims, the lawsuit alleges that at one point Derulo told Gibson that if she wanted to be successful in “this business” she “would be required to partake in ‘goat skin and fish scales,’ which is a Haitian reference to conducting sex rituals, sacrificing a goat, goat blood and doing cocaine.”

The lawsuit claims that “the manner and timing of such a statement meant that Derulo was demanding sexual acts from [Gibson] in order for Derulo to fulfill his role as her mentor, supervisor and musical collaborator.”

Reacting to the incident on Thursday night in a clip posted to Instagram, Derulo described Gibson’s claims as ‘completely false and hurtful’.

“I wouldn’t normally comment but these claims are completely false and hurtful,” Derulo said in a statement posted to his Instagram. “I stand against all forms of harassment and I remain supportive of anybody following their dreams.

“I’ve always strived to live my life in a positively impactful way, and that’s why I sit here before you deeply offended, by these defamatory claims. God bless,” he said.